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Manor Solomon’s agent Gilad Katzav has stressed that there is no reason for the Tottenham Hotspur loanee not to continue at Fiorentina next season.

The Israel international first impressed in the Premier League with his loan spell at London club Fulham, where he scored five times in 19 games.

In the summer of 2023, Spurs snapped Solomon up on a free deal from Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk, and he signed a deal until the summer of 2028.

However, the winger was barely given a chance to show his qualities at the north Londoners, with injuries also an issue, and they loaned him out to Leeds United in the Championship for a season.

One former striker stressed that Solomon was the ideal replacement for Crysencio Summerville, and the Israeli contributed to 23 goals directly in 41 games for the Whites.

The 26-year-old winger spent the first half of this season on loan at Villarreal, while joining Fiorentina for the second half.

Solomon scored twice and provided two assists in 19 games across all competitions for La Viola, and the Tuscan outfit consider his €10m option to buy too costly.

Club played for Maccabi Petah Tikva Shakhtar Donetsk Fulham Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United Villarreal Fiorentina Clubs Manor Solomon has played for

The Spurs on-loan attacker, though, tried to do everything to convince Fiorentina to buy him in the closing stages of his loan, with a clear desire to remain.

His agent Katzav pointed out Solomon’s farewell social media post to Fiorentina, but stressed that it does not mean he will not be continuing at La Viola.

“Manor made a post to end his season with Fiorentina, but at the moment, we don’t know anything”, Katzav was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Firenze Viola.

“And no one has said he won’t continue at Fiorentina.”

However, for a potential deal to go through for the winger, Fiorentina will need to have an agreement in place with Tottenham for the 26-year-old, which they do not appear to be particularly keen on at the agreed price.

Spurs could agree to negotiate at a lower price for Solomon in the coming weeks, unless Roberto De Zerbi wants to give him a chance in pre-season.

De Zerbi is chasing another winger though, in the shape of West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville, who is also wanted by Roma.