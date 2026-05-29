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Wolves have beaten competition from a host of clubs to land Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier, with the move now just ‘pending a medical’, according to journalist Keith Downie.

The Molineux outfit endured a dreadful last season in the Premier League, finishing 20th and being relegated to the Championship; One Old Gold star was keen to finish above Burnley, but Wolves fluffed their lines..

The Old Gold started losing first-team players since the winter transfer window and are set to lose many of them in the upcoming summer with a big rebuild on the cards.

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Wolves brought in experienced Championship-level striker Adam Armstrong in the January window, but are in need of more new faces.

They have been widely linked with a potential move to secure veteran full-back Trippier, whose contract is set to expire at Newcastle United.

He is leaving the Tyneside outfit upon his contract expiry and now the Old Gold have seen off all the competition to get a yes from him.

It has been suggested that the 35-year-old defender has agreed on a two-year deal with an option for another at Molineux.

Club played for Manchester City Barnsley Burnley Tottenham Hotspur Atletico Madrid Newcastle United Kieran Tripper’s past clubs

Wolves will be able to close the deal for the former England international following a medical, which cannot take place at this moment.

Trippier is currently on holiday with his family and will go through his medical next week before becoming a new Wolves player.

Multiple European clubs, including English sides, were keen on him, and now Wolves want him to control the baton to take the Old Gold back to the top-flight.

The 35-year-old is ending his four-year association with the Magpies, where he played a key part in the club’s progress, making 160 appearances for them.

Rob Edwards will now hope to see Trippier’s leadership qualities take the Old Gold back to the Premier League by the end of the next season.