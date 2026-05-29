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Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin ‘remains on the radar’ of Juventus, amid uncertainty over his future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dragusin arrived at Spurs from Italian outfit Genoa in the winter of 2024, with Spurs beating off competition from Napoli and Bayern Munich.

However, the 24-year-old defender suffered a bad knee injury and this term, despite being largely fit, endured a tough campaign making only ten appearances in the Premier League.

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The Romanian international has garnered interest from three clubs, and with two teams from Serie A, a potential return to Italy is on the cards.

Amongst the trio are Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and only last month his agent visited Germany to look at their facilities, being left impressed.

His stock remains high in Serie A and Juventus, who have been keen on the Romanian, have not changed their view.

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Dragusin ‘remains on the radar’ in Turin.

Juventus missed out on qualifying for the Champions League next season, which will impact their spending, but Dragusin is still an idea to strengthen at the back.

It has been suggested that Spurs could part ways with the defender for a fee in the region between €15m and €20m.

Potential destination AC Milan Juventus Fiorentina Roma RB Leipzig Potential Radu Dragusin destinations

The Lilywhites escaped relegation to the Championship by the skin of their teeth this season, finishing 17th in the league just two points above the relegation zone.

In the summer, manager Roberto De Zerbi will want to bring in quality reinforcements to the club, and Spurs are ‘getting ahead’ in the race for Marcos Senesi, who is set to leave Bournemouth as a free agent.

Dragusin was also a target for AC Milan in the winter, and the Italian outfit felt Spurs’ demands were ‘significant but not impossible’, whether they come back in for him this summer remains to be seen.

Besides that, at one point Fiorentina were interested in signing the Romanian defender, and it was believed that the club’s sporting director Fabio Paratici was keen to bring him to Italy.

Fiorentina avoided relegation in Serie A and Paratici could look to rekindle his interest, making use of good communication lines to his former club.