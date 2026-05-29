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Birmingham City are tipped to keep hold of midfielder Jhon Solis and it ‘seems unlikely’ that he will stay at Girona following their relegation from La Liga.

Solis arrived at Birmingham in the January transfer window from Girona on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy.

Commentator Ian Danter was quickly impressed and claimed Blues added ‘real steel’ in midfield through the signing of the 21-year-old.

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The Colombian made an immediate impact and quickly became a key figure in midfield under manager Chris Davies.

In the recent Championship season, Solis made 17 appearances, including 13 starts, while scoring one goal.

Following his impressive displays, Birmingham held talks with Girona for the midfielder, who is clear he wants to resolve his future ‘by July’.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Solis is expected to join Birmingham on a permanent basis ‘barring any surprises’.

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It is suggested that the scenario of Solis returning to Girona for next season ‘seems unlikely’, with Birmingham expected to trigger an option to buy.

Solis is seen as a player who could be a valuable asset for Girona following their relegation from La Liga, but they appear to be planning for his loss.

With the Spanish side holding firm on the €8m price tag for Solis, it remains to be seen whether Birmingham are able to bring the midfielder’s price down.

Solis too could well be reluctant to play in Spain’s second division.

The summer transfer window is fast approaching and Blues are expected to be busy in the market as they look to strengthen their squad to push for promotion to the Premier League next season.

Birmingham may also need to enter the market for a striker as Marvin Ducksch ‘wants to leave’ Blues this summer and the hitman having recently been in Germany with his agents.

Ducksch has a €1m release clause in his Birmingham contract following their failure to win promotion.