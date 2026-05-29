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Former Eredivisie boss Alfons Groenendijk believes winger Crysencio Summerville has an almost unstoppable dribbling move, giving an insight into what Tottenham Hotspur could get if they manage to sign him.

The Dutch winger came through the ranks of the Feyenoord academy and, during an early stage of his development, spent a season on loan at ADO Den Haag, making 21 appearances during the 2019/20 campaign.

That period with the Dutch outfit attracted the attention of Leeds United and Summerville completed a move in 2020, a transfer which proved to be a significant step in his career development.

Summerville arrived at West Ham United two years ago and has been one of the few bright points for the Hammers this campaign amid their relegation from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old found the net seven times and registered five assists for the east London outfit, putting him in line to leave this summer.

Tottenham are keen to land Summerville, having tried and failed in the winter transfer window, with a fresh swoop this summer now firmly plotted.

Summerville has just received a Netherlands call, with his introduction to the senior setup arriving on football’s biggest stage at the World Cup.

Groenendijk has no doubt about what qualities Summerville has and detailed them, in a sneak peek of what he might bring to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer if Spurs do sign him from the Hammers.

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The boss, who worked with Summerville during his period at Den Haag, pointed towards the fact he had retained his exceptional qualities on the ball and the variety within his attacking game, noting his goalscoring ability and an almost unstoppable dribbling move.

Groenendijk also highlighted Summerville’s speed, describing him as almost quicker with the ball at his feet than he is without it.

The experiences boss told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “He has retained those exceptional qualities on the ball.

“He really has weapons.

“Scoring ability, he can go around the outside and inside.

“He is so incredibly fast and with the ball at his feet, he is almost faster than without it.

“On top of that, he has a dribbling move that is almost unstoppable.

“You rarely see that in football anymore.”

Even though Summerville had argued that West Ham did not deserve relegation and would fight until the end, their relegation means he is now widely expected to leave the club.

Roma are also interested in the Dutchman, but would struggle to compete with Tottenham’s financial power if push comes to shove.

What the Giallorossi can offer though is Champions League football, something lacking at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham look to be swinging into transfer action, with Andrew Robertson and Marcos Sensei both expected to join on free transfers to bolster the defence.

Given Summerville is heading to the World Cup though, Spurs may have to bide their time on the Dutchman, even if that would be a less than ideal situation for a West Ham needing to raise funds.