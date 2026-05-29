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Botafogo boss Franclim Carvalho has admitted that it will be ‘very difficult’ to keep hold of Newcastle United target Danilo, who he thinks is ‘capable’ of playing for the best European clubs.

Newcastle are looking at a summer of some change and already the door has been opened to allow Anthony Gordon to join Barcelona.

Further players are expected to leave St James’ Park, but Eddie Howe will still want to try to come out of the transfer window stronger.

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Howe’s future at the club also looked uncertain when Newcastle United ‘explored’ Cesc Fabregas’s availability earlier this month, but now it seems they will stick with Howe for the time being.

The club’s recruitment team are already hard at work as Howe and Newcastle turn their attention to the upcoming summer transfer window.

Newcastle have been credited with interest in Botafogo midfielder Danilo, who recently rejected an approach from Zenit.

Now Botafogo manager Carvalho shed light on the Brazilian’s future, admitting it will be very difficult to keep hold of him as he thinks the player is capable of playing in the best clubs in Europe.

The 39-year-old claimed that a player of Danilo’s quality will not come cheap and not just any club can make an offer to match what Botafogo are looking for at the moment.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Carvalho was quoted as saying by Brazilian outlet Fogaonet: “There’s doubt [over whether he will stay] because Danilo obviously has many interested clubs, and we know that after the World Cup break it will be very difficult to keep Danilo.

“Now, offers have to come in that please the club, because a player of Danilo’s stature isn’t a cheap player.

“Not just any club will come in or have the capacity to pay what Botafogo wants right now.

“But I have no doubt that he’s a player capable of playing for the best clubs in Europe.”

Danilo has scored seven goals and chipped in with two assists in 12 appearances in the Brazilian top flight for Botafogo this term.

The 25-year-old would not be a new face in the Premier League if he signs for Newcastle, as he featured for Nottingham Forest for over two years before his return to Brazil.

During his time with the Tricky Trees, he made 62 appearances, contributing to ten goal involvements, but sadly, an ankle injury derailed his progress, and he was shipped out to Botafogo.

However, Danilo is not the only midfielder Newcastle are interested in, as the Magpies are also keen on ‘monstrous’ midfielder Arthur Atta, who plays for Udinese in Serie A.

It does appear the engine room is an area of focus, with speculation Sandro Tonali could be sold.

Danilo’s current contract will expire in June 2029, which give Botafogo the upper hand in any transfer negotiations, and they could drive up the price, considering he is a key player for the club.

Whether Danilo will move to the Premier League with Newcastle United or choose a different option remains to be seen, but the 25-year-old does not have a shortage of suitors at the moment.