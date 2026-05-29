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Inter Milan have spoken to the entourage of departing Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, but view the cost of signing him ‘well beyond the limits’ that they keep to.

Liverpool endured a difficult campaign under Arne Slot, finishing fifth in the Premier League and getting knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

The upcoming summer could bring a lot of changes to the squad as club legends Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson will depart, while number 1 goalkeeper Alisson is linked with a move to Juventus.

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Now, it seems Konate is on his way out of Anfield, despite the 26-year-old turning down a huge bid from a club in Saudi Arabia just last month.

Back in 2025, Konate was on the verge of leaving Liverpool, and the French international was contemplating a move to PSG due to family reasons, but ultimately decided to stay at Anfield.

Konate looked set to stay at Liverpool and sign a new contract, but now it has emerged he is on his way out of Anfield, with no agreement able to be reached.

His entourage are already looking at other clubs and European giants Inter Milan have asked about him.

However, the Nerazzurri are unwilling to accept Konate’s salary and commission demands as they are considered too high for the Italian club, who are looking to maintain long-term sustainability, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.

Centre-back Age Joe Gomez 29 Virgil van Dijk 34 Ibrahima Konate 27 Giovanni Leoni 19 Jeremy Jacquet 20 Liverpool’s centre-backs

They view Konate’s demands as ‘well beyond the limits’ that they have set themselves and unless the demands are lowered, no talks can take place.

Liverpool recently opted not to trigger Jarell Quansah’s buy-back clause, but will be expected to bring in another centre-back given Konate’s exit.

The Reds will need to act fast as Tottenham Hotspur are ‘getting ahead’ in the race for Marcos Senesi, who is expected to join Spurs.

Liverpool missed out on signing Marc Guehi and now it is unclear where they will look for a new centre-back.

In last season’s summer transfer window, Konate was linked with a move to Real Madrid, who were eyeing signing him on a free transfer this summer.

He will now be available to move to the Bernabeu, but whether that switch will happen is open to question.