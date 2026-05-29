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West Ham United are telling the club’s academy players they will get more opportunities following relegation, according to ExWHUemployee.

A final day victory against Leeds United proved to be too little, too late, as three prior defeats allowed Tottenham Hotspur to sneak to safety and consigned West Ham to the Championship.

While Hammers fans might spend their summer pondering over hypothetical scenarios, such as how things might have transpired if Unai Emery had not rotated in Aston Villa’s loss against Spurs, the club will have no such luxury, needing to prepare for a season in the second tier.

Relegation usually leads to players wanting to leave, while rival clubs circle looking for bargains, and the Hammers are unlikely to be an exception, with Konstantinos Mavropanos said to be attracting interest from several top European leagues.

Taty Castellanos could also be on the move less than six months after his arrival, while West Ham are looking to offload the out-of-favour Niclas Fullkrug’s wages.

Crysencio Summerville has been linked with Spurs, with a Dutch journalist of the belief that ‘he’s 100 per cent going to another Premier League club’.

The names mentioned are hardly exhaustive, and West Ham could see further departures before the end of the summer window.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

West Ham could potentially choose not to dip into the transfer market to replace the outgoings, and promote from the academy instead, as they are ‘telling academy players they will get more opportunities’ in the upcoming campaign.

Regan Clayton, who has signed a new one-year deal with the club, is thought to be one such player expecting increased opportunity in the Championship.

The Hammers do need to bring in substantial sums through player sales, which will help open up opportunities for starlets.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo knows the brief will be to secure an instant return to the Premier League and for that he is sure to feel he needs proven performers and experience.

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The exact shape of Nuno’s squad will only be known when the transfer window closes at the start of September.

West Ham will have to weigh the risks and benefits carefully, as many sides who have dropped down from the Premier League have found getting up to be incredibly tough.

Further in their favour though, alongside parachute payments, is that the eight place is even now a playoff spot in the Championship.