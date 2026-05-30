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Juventus could use a best friend factor in an attempt to get ahead in the race for Tottenham Hotspur target Tarik Muharemovic.

The Bosnian enjoyed a strong debut campaign at Italian top-flight level, cementing a spot in the heart of the Sassuolo defence.

The 23-year-old featured in 32 Serie A matches and, alongside his defensive responsibilities, was involved in four goals, underlining his ability to influence proceedings at both ends of the pitch.

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His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Spurs having made enquiries as they explore the possibility of a move for the centre-back.

However, the Lilywhites are facing competition from within Italy, as both Juventus and Inter Milan continue to keep a close watch on Muharemovic’s situation.

The Bosnian emerged through Juventus’ academy system before making the switch to Sassuolo in 2024 and the Bianconeri now appear keen on bringing him back to Turin.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via FcinterNews), Juventus ‘could have an ace up their sleeve’ in any negotiations, with Kenan Yildiz potentially playing a significant role.

Centre-back option Radu Dragusin Kevin Danso Cristian Romero Micky van de Ven Ben Davies Archie Gray Luka Vuskovic Ashley Phillips Kota Takai Tottenham’s centre-back options

The Turkish forward and Muharemovic spent considerable time together during their academy days and are ‘best friends’, something the Old Lady could look to use as a persuasive factor.

The Bianconeri also hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause on the centre-back, handing them another potential advantage should talks develop in the coming weeks.

Another centre-back on Juventus’ shortlist is Radu Dragusin, who is facing uncertainty over his future in north London.

Sassuolo are valuing Muharemovic between €25m and €30m, while the Bosnian still has five years remaining on his contract, leaving the Italian outfit under little pressure to compromise on their valuation.

The Nerazzurri can offer the attraction of Champions League football, something that could present a challenge for Tottenham as they are looking for a rebuilding process following a 17th-place Premier League finish.

Muharemovic has spent the last five years in Italy, and if he chooses to continue his development in familiar surroundings, it could also complicate matters for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Spurs are already closing in on a centre-back addition in Marco Senesi after moving ahead of Liverpool in the race for his signature.

If Dragusin is sold though, while there are question marks over Cristian Romero, then Tottenham will surely need more centre-back recruits in the summer transfer window.