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Celtic are ‘determined to part ways’ with Luis Palma, but are unwilling to agree to Lech Poznan wanting a 25 per cent discount on the option to buy price.

The Scottish champions loaned the Honduras winger out to Lech Poznan for the season last summer, with a €4m option to buy in the deal.

Lech Poznan have been pleased with what Palma brought to the table and are keen to keep him in Poland, with it considered a priority.

There is interest from Spanish La Liga side Sevilla in Palma, but Lech Poznan have a preferential option to buy.

The Polish giants though do not want to pay €4m and are eying a 25 per cent discount, down to €3m, according to Spanish outlet Diario de Sevilla.

Celtic are ‘determined to part ways’ with Palma, but are not prepared to lower the €4m price tag, which has seen talks stall.

Sevilla would also be unlikely to be able to afford the €4m price without an injection of cash or a substantial player sale.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

At present, Los Rojiblancos are keeping an eye on the situation as Lech Poznan continue trying to agree a deal with Celtic for the winger.

If the Polish club fail, Sevilla could up their efforts and potentially look at a season-long loan with an obligation to buy.

Palma, 26, made a total of 31 appearances in the Polish top flight this season, scoring ten times and providing six assists.

He also featured heavily for the Polish club in their Conference League campaign, finding the back of the net against Rapid Vienna and finalists Rayo Vallecano.

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Even though Palma performed in Poland, Celtic look to have concluded that they want to move him on, even without a new permanent manager confirmed at Parkhead.

Celtic are playing hardball too over another loanee, Maik Nawrocki, having doubled the amount they are looking for the let the Polish defender leave following a good spell at Hannover.