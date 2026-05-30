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Aleksandar Stankovic could find himself back on the market as soon as Inter Milan exercise their buy-back option, with it suggested he ‘is coveted’ by Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Serbian enjoyed a superb season with Club Brugge in Belgium and played a major role in their title-winning campaign.

The 20-year-old featured in 57 matches, one of the highest totals within the squad, and despite being deployed in a defensive midfield role on numerous occasions, still returned 14 goal involvements, highlighting the all-round contribution he offered throughout the season.

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Stankovic emerged through the ranks at Inter Milan and the Italian outfit hold a €23m buy-back clause which can be activated this summer.

The buy-back clause is one they are widely expected to trigger, even if leads them to make a quick sale and bank an instant profit.

It has been suggested that a Premier League proposal worth €40m is already on the table, although it is not known which English side have indicated they will pay such a sum.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, after activating his buy-back clause, Inter could consider selling Stankovic to one of the interested clubs as they look to generate funds, despite such a move potentially causing ‘displeasure’ among the fans and boss Cristian Chivu.

Side managed Inter U14s Inter U17s Inter U18s Inter U19s Parma Inter Sides Cristian Chivu has managed

It is suggested that Stankovic ‘is coveted’ by Tottenham, Newcastle, Arsenal and Brentford.

The Nerazzurri’s current transfer budget stands at €50m and the sale of the Serbian would hand that kitty a boost as they eye big money arrivals in midfield and attack.

The Serie A champions have Curtis Jones on their shortlist and have also held discussions with the entourage of Ibrahima Konate, another Liverpool star, though the cost of signing the Frenchman is considered to be ‘well beyond the limits’.

Alongside Stankovic, Inter could also raise funds through the departure of Luis Henrique, who is attracting attention from Everton and Aston Villa, while Denzel Dumfries possesses a release clause which Liverpool could choose to activate.

Both Newcastle and Spurs are set to undergo rebuilds in the summer as Eddie Howe looks to wind back the clock and Roberto De Zerbi seeks to make his mark.

Newcastle are also pursuing alternative midfield options, having recently made a move for Arthur Atta, while Danilo remains another target after rejecting a switch to Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could lose Joao Palhinha, who spent the season on loan in north London, with Sporting Lisbon attempting to lean on a potential ‘heart factor’ to land him.