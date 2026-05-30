Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Former United States international Charlie Davies has advised Liverpool to see if they can tempt Unai Emery away from Aston Villa to succeed Arne Slot.

Slot was shown the door in a shock announcement by Liverpool on Saturday, bringing an end to a two-year spell as Reds boss.

The Dutchman delivered the Premier League title during his first year in charge, but was unable to build on that and saw the side go backwards despite a massive spend.

Liverpool, who have also sacked Slot’s Dutch coaches, are looking for a new manager, with Andoni Iraola top of the list after his exit from Bournemouth.

Ex-USA star Davies though thinks Liverpool should turn their attention to another Spaniard in the shape of Emery.

Emery has won big plaudits for the job he has done at Aston Villa, but there are continuing worries they may not have the finances to back him to make a title tilt.

For Davies, Liverpool should make an attempt to steal him away from Villa Park.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“I would say go out and try and get Unai Emery”, he said on CBS Golazo.

“Make a play and steal him from Villa if you can.

“[Mauricio] Pochettino is I’m sure going to say ‘hey, this is another opportunity for me to look at’, because I know he is interested in Milan.

“Is Iraola really going to be the choice? Is he really going to restore Liverpool to where they were in competing for the Premier League and the Champions League? I don’t know.”

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes, who oversaw the club’s transfer business last summer and has recently been criticised for letting Ibrahima Konate leave on a free transfer, will spearhead the search for a new boss along with Michael Edwards.

Given Hughes’ link with Bournemouth and Iraola, the Spanish tactician has quickly emerged as the most likely next Liverpool manager.