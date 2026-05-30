Richard Keys insists he said Arne Slot would not start next season as Liverpool boss and credited himself with ‘2 big ones spot on’.

Liverpool sacked Slot on Saturday after deciding that the Dutchman was not the right person to take the team forward next term.

Now Andoni Iraola, who recently left his post as Bournemouth manager, is the firm favourite to succeed Slot at Anfield.

Slot delivered the Premier League title for Liverpool in his first season in charge, but presided over a rapid decline in performances this season and has paid the price.

For Keys, the news came as little surprise, as he says he said up to two months ago that Slot was going.

He also referred to having previously said Pep Guardiola would depart Manchester City, while raising Bernardo Silva potentially going to Benfica.

“I know you thought I’d lost the plot 6/8 weeks ago when I told you Arne Lost wouldn’t start next season at Anfield”, Keys wrote on X.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“That’s 2 big ones spot on now – Guardiola in January.

“Oh and Silva to Benfica.”

Liverpool have time to decide if Iraola is the right man for the job, with no real rush early in the summer and the World Cup looming on the horizon.

Iraola is in demand this summer though, having held talks with AC Milan and been targeted by Crystal Palace.

The Spaniard led Bournemouth to finish in sixth spot in the Premier League this season, just three points behind fifth placed Liverpool.

Taking charge at Anfield is likely to be a hugely appealing prospect for Iraola.

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Iraola was chased by Leeds United in 2023, but rejected the chance to take charge of the Whites, staying loyal to Rayo Vallecano.

As a player, Iraola played under Marcelo Bielsa and admitted he was not a huge fan of the Argentine’s notorious ‘murderball’ training.