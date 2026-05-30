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Ermedin Demirovic has insisted he would have to go some way to find a better club than Stuttgart in comments that will cast doubt on whether he would be willing to join Leeds United.

Demirovic joined Stuttgart in 2024 from fellow German outfit Augsburg, signing a four-year contract.

This season, the 28-year-old striker made 25 league appearances, including 17 starts, while registering 12 goals and three assists.

Demirovic’s numbers have impressed despite the forward spending three months on the sidelines after suffering an injury in early October last year.

Leeds have tracked the striker for some time and even attempted to persuade Stuttgart to reconsider their stance on Demirovic last August, when the Yorkshire club were in the market for cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

As Leeds look to strengthen following survival in the Premier League, they have again been strongly linked with wanting to take the forward to Elland Road.

Germany is a market Daniel Farke knows well and has shopped in extensively, but it appears he would have significant work to do to convince Demirovic to become a Leeds player this summer.

The 28-year-old highlighted how successful his time at Stuttgart has been, pointing out that he has already played in two German Cup finals and featured in both the Champions League and the Europa League since joining the club.

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The forward stressed that everything in his career is going well at the moment and admitted he has enjoyed many positive moments with the German side.

Demirovic suggested he does not currently see many clubs that would offer a better situation for him than Stuttgart.

Speaking to German daily the Stuttgarter Nachrichten, he said: “I’ve played in the DFB Cup final two years in a row, I’ve played in the Champions League and the Europa League, and I’ll be playing in the Champions League again next season.

“Everything in my life is ‘top’ right now.

“So many wonderful things have happened since I joined VfB Stuttgart.

“You’d have to find a better top club than VfB.

“It’s not so easy to find a top club where I would be better off than here.”

Leeds finished the Premier League season in 14th place with 47 points and, unlike his current club, will not be able to offer European football to the Bosnia & Herzegovina international

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With Premier League finances, Leeds could potentially make him a lucrative offer, but Demirovic’s words strongly suggest he is putting sporting reasons front and centre in his thinking.

In addition, his place on the plane to North America for the World Cup is already secured, and a strong showing on the global stage would likely only heighten interest from potential suitors, potentially bigger clubs than Leeds.

The Yorkshire club, who are also weighing up a move for Boca Juniors talent Milton Delgado to bolster their midfield ahead of next season, will have to take into account the Stuttgart star’s words before deciding on a bid.