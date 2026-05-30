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Champions League club Villarreal ‘are making the first move’ to sign Everton and Crystal Palace target Jordan James, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hereford-born midfield talent began his youth career with Birmingham City, making his debut for Blues back in 2021, when he was only 17.

During his time at St. Andrew’s, he attracted interest from West Ham United and Everton who noted his potential, though a switch did not eventually happen.

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James left Birmingham in the summer of 2024 for Ligue 1 club Rennes after playing more than 100 senior games for Blues.

The Wales international played a sporadic part in the 2024/25 campaign at the French club and arrived on loan at Championship side Leicester City.

The Foxes had a dreadful last campaign, which saw them get relegated to League One, but James had a fantastic individual season, catching a former striker’s eye.

The 21-year-old midfielder contributed to 15 goals directly in 27 league starts and his displays in a struggling Leicester side have seen Everton again keen, while Crystal Palace are also suitors.

Position Points 1. Barcelona 94 2. Real Madrid 86 3. Villarreal 72 4. Atletico Madrid 69 5. Real Betis 60 6. Celta Vigo 54 La Liga top six

It has been suggested that Les Rouge et Noir are preparing to sell the Welsh midfielder, looking for offers of around €20m.

However, La Liga giants Villarreal are trying to get ahead in the race for the ex-Birmingham City midfielder and ‘are making the first move’.

It has been suggested that the Yellow Submarine have opened talks with the French side for James, who is likely to be tempted.

Villarreal will be able to offer the Welshman Champions League football next term, which cannot be matched by either Everton or Palace.

The Toffees missed out on Europe completely, whereas the Eagles will be playing in the Europa League.

Interested English clubs may need to move fast to have a chance to bring James back to England in the summer window, with Villarreal now hard at work on a possible deal.