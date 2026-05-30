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Paco Jemez has revealed that West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo has called him and is keen to see him at the London Stadium next season.

The 56-year-old Spanish coach served as part of Nuno’s coaching staff at West Ham this season, but despite his best efforts could not help the Hammers dropping into the Championship.

It had appeared that Jemez would be moving on from West Ham and not back next term, however that may not be the case, with a contract extension now offered.

Jemez revealed that Nuno has been in touch with him and asked him to stay on into next season, when West Ham will look for an instant top flight return.

He told COPE’s El Partidazo de COPE: “Nuno called me and told me he wants me to stay with him.”

He revealed that Nuno told him about his ‘needs and concerns’, with a verdict that there would be more discussions between the two about continuing at West Ham.

Jemez also commented on the financial power of the Premier League when compared to the league he knows the best, La Liga.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

“Any English team that want a Spanish player, if you take away the big three…will get him because they can afford him”, the coach added.

West Ham though will have to cope with much reduced financial power next season, with the Premier League TV income gone and instead parachute payments taking their place.

The Hammers are also expected to need to sell players, with already vultures circling the squad; Tottenham Hotspur are keen to snap up winger Crysencio Summerville.

There were question marks over whether Nuno would keep his job as West Ham manager, with the club’s board split, but it has been confirmed the Portuguese is staying in charge.

West Ham are banking on Nuno doing what he did when in charge at Wolves, where he won the Championship title.

Whether he will have trusty aid Jemez by his side though is something which is still unclear.