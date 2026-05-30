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Sunderland and Marseille are battling over the signature of ‘phenomenon’ Yacine Titraoui, who currently favours the Black Cats.

Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland were lauded for their transfer window last summer after they pulled off swoop after swoop, with players arriving and hitting the ground running.

Ultimately, Sunderland were even able to secure Europa League football in just their first season back in the Premier League.

The pressure is on Sunderland’s recruitment team to repeat the feat and 22-year-old midfielder Titraoui is someone they want.

On the books at Belgian side Charleroi, the Algerian is being fought over by Marseille and Sunderland, according to French outlet Foot Sur 7.

Titraoui has been dubbed a ‘phenomenon’ and Marseille’s new sporting director Gregory Lorenzi is ‘negotiating personally’ to get a deal done.

However, Marseille are trailing at the moment and the central midfielder ‘favours Sunderland’s approach’.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

It is suggested that Sunderland likely have presented a tempting financial package to the Algerian midfielder and Marseille will ‘need to present a much stronger case’ if they are to get the upper hand.

Titraoui could well cost a fee of around €12m to sign from Charleroi.

The midfielder’s contract has another year left to run, but Charleroi have an option for a further year which they would surely trigger to protect their asset.

Titraoui managed a total of 42 appearances across all competitions for Charleroi over the course of last season and was booked eight times.

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He has been capped five times at international level by Algeria.

Midfielders look to be on the agenda at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland also keen on Boca Juniors’ Milton Delgado.

The Black Cats also hold an interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Eljif Elmas, but he is not sold on a switch to the north east side at present.

Napoli’s experienced midfielder Frank Anguissa is another player Sunderland are admirers of.