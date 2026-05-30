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Rangers have entered the race to sign Swedish defender Casper Widell, rivalling Championship pair Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

Danny Rohl oversaw a complete collapse at Ibrox post the split in the Scottish Premiership this season, leaving Rangers with no Champions League action on the agenda for next term.

Despite genuine worries about Rohl from a portion of the Rangers fans, along with concerns about man-management following the bust-up with James Tavernier, the Gers board are backing the German.

Rohl is looking to recruit this summer and with Derek Cornelius and Nasser Djiga reaching the end of their loans, his options in central defence have been reduced.

Rangers want Dundee’s Luke Graham, but face competition from south of the border.

Now they are fishing in Dutch football and have ‘registered interest’ in Excelsior’s Swedish defender Widell, according to Swedish daily Expressen.

Widell already has interest from British shores, with Derby and Blackburn keen and the pair are ‘ready to act’ to bring him to the Championship.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Rams have taken a liking to Scandinavian players, with Swedish goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom in the ranks, alongside Norwegian pair Sondre Langas and Lars-Jorgen Salvesen.

Danish midfielder Oscar Fraulo is also on the books at Pride Park.

Blackburn meanwhile can call upon Swedish midfielder Axel Henriksson and Danish attacker Mathias Jorgensen.

Swedish defender Widell ‘can leave’ Excelsior this summer, following the club’s 13th place finish in the Eredivisie this season.

The centre-back, who turned out in every single one of Excelsior’s Eredivisie games this term and wore the captain’s armband, is entering the last year of his contract.

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Excelsior snapped up the 23-year-old defender from Swedish side Helsingborgs in 2023.

Widell currently has a brother who plays in the Championship, with Melker Widell on the books at Swansea City.

Whether that might influence his thinking is unclear, but the defender is likely to be clued up on the ins and outs of England’s second tier.