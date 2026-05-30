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Fabio Paratici ‘will try to secure a discount’ from Tottenham Hotspur to keep Manor Solomon at Fiorentina on a permanent basis.

Paratici left his role at Tottenham earlier this year and is now at Fiorentina as sporting director, with his influence being felt as La Viola saw off relegation worries to survive in Serie A.

Solomon was signed on loan from Tottenham with an option to buy set at €10m, but there have been heavily conflicting noises about whether Fiorentina will trigger it.

It was suggested recently that despite Solomon wanting to stay, Fiorentina see him as too expensive and will pass up on signing him.

Those thoughts though are not entirely accurate as while Fiorentina do see Solomon as too expensive, they are not throwing out the idea of signing him.

Paratici appreciates the Israeli winger’s qualities and feels he offers something valuable to the Fiorentina squad.

As such, according to Italian daily La Nazione (via Firenzeviola), Paratici ‘will try to secure a discount’ from Tottenham to keep Solomon permanently.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Paratici feels Solomon should cost less than €10m and wants Tottenham to bring down the price for the wide-man.

Solomon’s agent recently left the door open for the Israeli to stay at Fiorentina, insisting that no one from the club has said his client will be leaving.

“Manor made a post [on social media] to end his season with Fiorentina, but at the moment, we don’t know anything”, the agent said.

“And no one has said he won’t continue at Fiorentina.”

Open to question is whether new Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has any strong feelings about keeping or selling Solomon.

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Tottenham are in the market for wingers this summer and are showing interest in West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville.

Keeping hold of Solomon would hand De Zerbi another winger and one who may feel he did not get the opportunities needed to make an impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Solomon though appears well settled at Fiorentina and has been keen for the Italian side to keep him, indicating his mind may be made up.