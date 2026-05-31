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Aston Villa have made an ‘initial offer’ for Almeria midfielder Dion Lopy, who Unai Emery believes could well be the ‘new Felipe Melo’.

Emery led Villa to Champions League qualification and success in the Europa League this season, meaning his stock is at all-time high.

Aston Villa want to back the Spaniard in the transfer market to deliver the signings he is keen to make, with a host of targets on agenda, including winger Jonathan Rowe, who Villa have sounded out.

Emery has set his sights on Spanish second tier outfit Almeria, who he previously managed and where Senegal international Lopy is on the books.

Villa have wasted no time in looking to snap up Lopy and, according to Spanish outlet La Voz de Almeria, have made an ‘initial offer’ of €17m for his services.

Lopy is rated as ‘one of the most complete midfielders’ in the Spanish second tier and a real ‘rising star’.

Almeria are in no hurry to cash in Lopy and want Aston Villa to improve their offer to €20m as a starting point, with negotiations only proceeding at a slow pace.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Lopy cost Almeria a fee of €6.5m to sign from French club Reims and they are in line to make a big profit on him when he is sold.

Almeria are aware that cashing in on Lopy could damage their bid to return to La Liga next season and are weighing up the implications of an exit.

Emery is suggested to see Lopy as the ‘new Felipe Melo’ due to his physical attributes and tactical knowledge during games.

The Spanish boss had former Brazil international Melo when he was in charge of Almeria.

Villa are convinced that the 24-year-old will be perfectly suited to the demands of the Premier League.

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Lopy may well need to work on his discipline if he does move to English football though, as he was booked ten times in just 26 La Liga 2 games this season.

The defensively minded midfield has been capped five times by Senegal, while he has also played top flight football in La Liga and Ligue 1.