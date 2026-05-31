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Chelsea and Manchester United have told the entourage of impressive Real Betis defensive talent Jean Emmanuel N’Goran that they are following him closely and made enquires to ‘learn more about his situation’.

Both Premier League giants will be aiming to make effective signings this summer as they each embark on new eras.

Xabi Alonso will want to shape the squad at Stamford Bridge to his liking, while Michael Carrick will enter a first campaign as the permanent Manchester United manager.

Real Betis defender Emmanuel is increasingly catching the eye with his potential, having been slotted into the youth ranks at the Spanish side following his arrival in 2025.

He earned promotion up to the club’s reserve team, Betis Deportivo, at the start of this year and cemented a spot in the side.

Emmanuel is under contract at Real Betis until 2030, having recently penned a new deal, but he is wanted.

The 19-year-old Ivorian is on the radar of both Chelsea and Manchester United, who have ‘scouted him live on several occasions’, according to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

They have even ‘informed those close’ to Emmanuel that they are ‘continuing to monitor him’.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also spoken to Emmanuel’s representatives ‘to learn more about his situation’.

A left-footed centre-back, Emmanuel is now firmly on the radar of both English sides.

Real Betis will not want to lose the Ivorian, especially before he has had the opportunity to make an impact in the first team.

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The Spanish side are already aware they have a serious talent on their hands and have set his release clause at around €30m.

Triggering the clause now would likely be a step too far for either Chelsea or Manchester United given Emmanuel’s age and lack of experience, but if he pushes up into the Real Betis first team squad next term, he could quickly justify that price tag.