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Besiktas are plotting to make an audacious offer to Rangers to take Youssef Chermiti to Istanbul this summer.

The Gers snapped Chermiti up on a big money move from Everton last summer, despite having the option to sign him first on loan.

He took time to get going in Glasgow and there were real questions asked about whether he could deliver what Rangers needed.

The Gers kept faith in Chermiti though and even turned down a €15m bid from Fenerbahce in the winter transfer window.

Chermiti scored two braces against Celtic and his goals came in clusters, with 15 scored, but only in eight matches; he also drew a blank in all eight Europa League league phase games.

Heading into the summer, he is again attracting interest from Turkey, where Besiktas believe he is the man to lead the line next season.

However, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Besiktas want Rangers to let them have Chermiti on loan.

Given Rangers turned down a big proposal for Chermiti in January, the idea of them agreeing to loan out the Portuguese appears far-fetched.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Nevertheless, Besiktas look poised to try and could even offer to insert an option or obligation to buy into any proposed agreement.

The Black Eagles want to build a team capable of pushing Galatasaray and Fenerbahce for the Turkish Super Lig title next term and feel Chermiti fits the bill.

Rangers have already brought in striker Lawrence Shankland from Hearts and that could have served to give Besiktas some encouragement.

Shankland, who took the number 7 shirt, will want to make a quick impact and stake his claim for a regular spot in the side.

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Bojan Miovski is another striking option for Rangers boss Danny Rohl to turn to, while Brazilian striker Danilo is back at Ibrox following his loan stint in the Netherlands.

Rohl also has Ryan Naderi to pick from and, having compared the German to the legendary Thomas Muller, is likely to see him as a key part of his attacking plans.