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Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta ‘could return’ to being a target for Italian giants Juventus this summer.

Mateta has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout forwards over the past two seasons at Crystal Palace, following a resurgence under Oliver Glasner.

The French striker joined the Eagles in January 2021 from Bundesliga side Mainz on an 18-month loan deal, with the move later made permanent in January 2022.

Following his impressive displays, the Eagles triggered an option to extend Mateta’s contract in December 2024, keeping the striker at Selhurst Park until 2027.

In the recently concluded Premier League campaign, Mateta made 32 appearances for Crystal Palace, including 25 starts, while scoring 12 goals.

He then capped off the campaign by scoring the winning goal in the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano as Palace picked up a European trophy.

Juventus were keen on securing Mateta during the winter transfer window; however, the Bianconeri insisted that only a loan move was possible at that time.

Competition Appearances Premier League 162 Bundesliga 67 Ligue 2 35 Championnat National 26 Jean-Philippe Mateta’s top competitions appearances

It was suggested that the Italian giants were prepared to submit an official offer for the French striker, but eventually he stayed put at Crystal Palace and finished the season with a winners’ medal.

Juventus’ admiration for Mateta has not gone away and they ‘could return’ to the chase for him this summer, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

It has been suggested that the French hitman could leave Selhurst Park for around €25m this summer; however, it remains to be seen when and if the Bianconeri will make an official move for his signature.

Crystal Palace have already started shaping their squad for next season and are keen to keep hold of Evann Guessand following internal discussions.

With the season now concluded, French defender Maxence Lacroix is increasingly expected to be among those heading for the exit at Selhurst Park ahead of next season, in a move which may well bring in a big sum for Crystal Palace.

It is still unclear though who Crystal Palace’s manager next season will be.