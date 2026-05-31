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Norwegian club Sandefjord ‘expect to receive concrete offers’ for Celtic target Zinedin Smajlovic in the coming weeks as interest the defender heats up.

Sandefjord are in the midst of the Norwegian league season, but are at real risk of losing one of their top players in the shape of Smajlovic.

Celtic are expected to do business this summer to strengthen the squad and shake off worries over the standard of their recruitment in recent windows.

Swedish defender Smajlovic is a player that the Scottish champions have been showing ‘concrete interest’ in.

They face substantial competition for the Sandefjord star, including from French side Toulouse, and the Norwegian side believe the race will heat up soon.

According to Norwegian broadcaster TV2 (via Les Violets), Sandefjord ‘expect to receive concrete offers’ for their defender in the coming weeks.

Celtic, Toulouse and Dutch giants Feyenoord have all been in touch with Sandefjord to ask about Smajlovic and his situation.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Smajlovic is suggested to be ‘powerful, aggressive in duels and capable of clearing the ball cleanly’.

Despite the transfer speculation, the Swedish defender has continued to feature regularly for Sandefjord, clocking ten outings in the Norwegian top flight so far this year.

It is unclear how much interested clubs will have to pay for the 22-year-old, but Sandefjord will be keen to encourage a bidding war if possible.

Smajlovic could have a preference over which club he wants to join and Celtic will hope their project is the most attractive.

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Celtic had three defenders on loan this season in the shape of Marcelo Saracchi, Julian Araujo and Benjamin Arthur.

The Bhoys have an option to buy in Saracchi’s loan deal, but have not triggered it and Boca Juniors are now plotting another move for the left-back this summer.