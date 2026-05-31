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Leeds United defied the expectations of many over the course of the season as they secured their Premier League status. Questions now though are ‘what next?’ And boss Daniel Farke will have decisions to make on players who were loaned out.

Farke was firm in his squad planning last summer, using every bit of power that came with his title of Leeds United manager to dictate the shape of the group.

Inevitably it meant some players left. Some wanted to, others did not, but all were deemed surplus to requirements by Farke when he ultimately signed off on the moves.

Inside Futbol look at the players Leeds loaned out and assess the likelihood they could still have a future at Elland Road.

Mateo Joseph (22, Forward)

In the 2024/25 season, Mateo Joseph made a promising start to the Championship campaign before eventually losing his place to Joel Piroe. Upon joining Real Mallorca on loan in August, the 22-year-old said he felt “the coach didn’t have much confidence in me.” That came after Farke stated that the forward was not part of his plans for the upcoming season following his refusal to join Leeds United’s pre-season training camp in Germany, instead requesting a return to Spain.

Aside from a brace against Sevilla in October, Joseph struggled for goals and managed only four league assists, most notably providing the winner against Real Madrid in April. Any hopes of forcing his way back into contention at Leeds suffered a further setback after the striker sustained an ACL injury after the Madrid game.

Piroe, meanwhile, also slipped down the pecking order at Elland Road following the arrivals of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, while Leeds’ pursuit of Jorgen Strand Larsen during the winter window further underlined the club’s priorities in attack.

Now injured, Joseph’s thoughts will be firmly on recovery back at Leeds. It remains unclear whether Joseph can fully recover from his lengthy injury absence and rebuild his relationship with Farke in order to re-establish himself within the Whites’ Premier League squad.

However, it has previously been revealed he is a favourite of Leeds’ chairman, which could help.

Leeds United Future Rating: 6/10

Largie Ramazani (25, Winger)

Largie Ramazani endured a slow start to the campaign, accumulating barely 190 minutes before the beginning of February, but his display against Real Madrid proved a turning point as manager Carlos Corberan publicly praised his performance.

The Belgian attacker became a regular starter in La Liga, beginning to justify the “electric” label team-mate Diego Lopez handed him last September.

In January, Valencia explored the possibility of cutting short his loan spell and sending him back to Elland Road after an underwhelming first half of the campaign at Mestalla, a stark contrast to the summer when the Spanish side had pushed to include a purchase option in the agreement.

Having signed a four-year contract in 2024 following his move from the Andalusian side, Ramazani will still have two years remaining on his deal this summer. Competition for minutes would nevertheless await should he return to Yorkshire next season, with Noah Okafor, Daniel James and Brenden Aaronson all competing for attacking roles.

It has also been suggested that Leeds are open to a permanent sale rather than another loan, with a decision on his future expected this summer. However, Ramazani’s strong form in the closing stages of the campaign could yet strengthen his case to remain under Farke as a valuable impact option off the bench next season, with the Leeds boss having previously spoken of the “magic” the winger possesses.

Leeds United Future Rating: 4/10

Jack Harrison (29, Winger)

After his decision to leave Leeds after their relegation in 2023, Jack Harrison has been an unpopular man in Yorkshire. Harrison may once have looked a level above the Championship, but this season Leeds have appeared to move beyond him.

The winger spent much of the Whites’ strongest run of the season on the bench before departing on loan to Fiorentina during the winter window, paving the way for the arrival of loanee Facundo Buonanotte.

Fiorentina do hold an option to buy in the agreement, though the Serie A side are currently not expected to retain the former Everton winger on a permanent basis following their top-flight survival.

With his contract at Leeds running until 2028, the club are likely to listen to offers for Harrison this summer, a stark contrast to the heights of 2021/22 when his dramatic late winner secured Leeds’ Premier League survival.

Leeds United Future Rating: 2/10

Joe Gelhardt (24, Forward/Attacking Midfielder)

Joe Gelhardt spent the campaign enjoying a second loan spell with Hull City after spending the second half of last season with the Tigers. Former Championship striker Sam Parkin described the forward as being in the midst of one of the strongest EFL campaigns of his career, with the Leeds loanee scoring 15 Championship goals.

Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic hinted that Leeds may no longer view Gelhardt as part of their long-term plans, with the Hull boss himself understood to be keen on the striker.

The Tigers’ promotion to the Premier League likely completely changes the scenario for Gelhardt, making it even more appealing to stay at Hull and also giving the club the cash to do a deal with Leeds which makes sense for everybody.

Leeds United Future Rating: 2/10

Isaac Schmidt (26, Left-back, Right-back)

The versatile Schmidt has been on loan at Werder Bremen, who hold an option to make the move permanent. Despite marking his debut with a goal, the spell largely failed to gain momentum, with the defender limited to just 676 minutes all season.

Despite Farke being pleased with Schmidt’s development, the defender faces a tougher path to regular minutes, with breaking into a more settled and strengthened Leeds side now an even greater challenge following last season’s limited opportunities in the Championship, especially with further reinforcements expected this summer.

Even if Werder Bremen opt against activating their purchase clause, Leeds may still look to generate funds by facilitating a permanent move for the defender elsewhere, now that he has just two years remaining on his contract.

Leeds United Future Rating: 2/10

Max Wober (28, Centre-back/Left-back)

After making 16 appearances in the 2022/23 season, Max Wober was sent out on loan twice, first to Borussia Monchengladbach for the 2023/24 campaign and then to Werder Bremen, with an intervening spell of eight Championship appearances last year. His last move proved even less fruitful than Schmidt’s.

After starting the season sidelined by a hamstring injury, he eventually forced his way into the matchday squad in December for a game against Augsburg. However, that proved to be the extent of his involvement for 2025, with further muscular setbacks curtailing any sustained run, limiting Wober to 35 minutes in total, against Stuttgart and Hoffenheim.

Like Schmidt, Werder Bremen hold an option to buy, and like Schmidt, the Elland Road outfit could look to generate funds by moving him on permanently elsewhere even if the German club do not exercise that option, with the key difference being that Wober’s contract runs a year earlier, expiring in June 2027.

Interested clubs though may well have concerns over his recent injury record.

Leeds United Future Rating: 1/10

Harry Gray (17, Forward)

Harry Gray, recently back from a loan spell at Rotherham United, has already etched his name into the Millers’ record books after becoming their youngest-ever goalscorer at 17 years and 111 days.

Farke described the youngster as a “cornerstone for the future” after the 17-year-old signed his first professional contract, also voicing his satisfaction with the loan spell in South Yorkshire, insisting it has been “exactly what we were wishing for.”

Gray started 20 League One matches for Rotherham United this season, registering four goal contributions in total, with his performance in the 2-0 win over Leyton Orient prompting the opposition manager to label him the best player on the pitch.

Significant expectation surrounds Gray as he looks to carry forward his family’s legacy at Leeds, particularly with Archie Gray now at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 17-year-old may yet find himself fast-tracked into a senior role at Elland Road sooner than initially anticipated following his strong spell with Rotherham United, although if the Whites strengthen significantly in the upcoming window, Gray could instead be sent on loan to a Championship side next season to continue his development pathway.

Leeds United Future Rating: 10/10