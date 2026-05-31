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Leeds United teen talent Jayden Lienou has been called up to the senior Wales squad for friendlies against Ghana and Romania.

Wales failed to qualify for the World Cup in North America, but are due to play two friendly games, on 2nd and 6th June, respectively, as Craig Bellamy continues to develop his squad.

Bellamy has decided he wants to take an up-close look at Leeds left-back Lienou, who has been capped by Wales up to Under-19 level.

Wales said in a statement: “Jayden Lienou has been called up to the squad to face Ghana and Romania.”

Leinou is highly rated by Daniel Farke at Leeds and broke into the senior team reckoning towards the end of the season.

The 18-year-old was an unused substitute for Leeds’ Premier League meetings with Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton.

Lienou is still waiting for his senior Leeds debut and could end up now winning his first senior Wales cap before that honour comes.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

He was snapped up by Leeds from Manchester City in the summer of 2025 and arrived with big expectations.

Leeds have a strong Welsh flavour in their squad at the moment, with goalkeeper Karl Darlow, defender Joe Rodon, midfielders Ethan Ampadu and Charlie Crew, and winger Dan James, all Wales internationals.

Now Lienou will be looking to joint them and get an opportunity in either the Ghana game or the Romania clash.

Darlow, Rodon, Ampadu and James have all been included in the squad and will make for familiar faces for Lienou.

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Wales started training on Friday for the Ghana game on Tuesday, which will be the first time that they have played host to an African country.

They are then due to fly to Bucharest to play Romania in another international friendly on Saturday.