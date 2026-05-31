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Newcastle United face heavyweight competition for FC Porto winger William Gomes, with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid considering him to be one of their ‘most favoured options’.

Gomes joined Porto in January 2025, arriving from Brazilian side Sao Paulo for €10m, signing a four-year contract with the Portuguese side.

In the recent Liga Portugal season, the 20-year-old made 28 appearances for Porto, including nine starts, while scoring eight goals and providing one assist.

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Gomes, known for his speed, dribbling and technique when changing pace, played a key role in helping Porto win the Liga Portugal title, despite Benfica going unbeaten all season.

The young Brazilian’s ability to play on either flank, along with his rapid progress since joining Porto, has made him hot property heading towards the official opening of the summer transfer window.

According to Spanish daily AS, Newcastle are amongst a host of clubs to ask about the availability of Porto’s Gomes.

Newcastle, who have just sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, face big competition in the shape of Atletico Madrid.

Interested club League Arsenal Premier League Manchester United Premier League Atletico Madrid La Liga Roma Serie A Newcastle United Premier League Linked with William Gomes

Los Rojiblancos consider Gomes to be one of their ‘most favoured options’ as they bid to add to their attacking options.

Porto, who inserted an €80m release clause in Gomes’ contract at the Estadio do Dragao, are suggested to be ‘rubbing their hands together over the Brazilian’.

The Portuguese side are aware of the huge interest in Gomes, although there have not yet been any official offers made.

It has also been suggested Porto will try to keep the winger for another season, as they feel his value will only grow.

The matter could still be taken out of Porto’s hands if the release clause is triggered.

Newcastle are looking at a number of options, including Real Betis’ winger Ez Abde.

Brazilian midfielder Danilo has also been linked with the Magpies, amid his manager admitting keeping him will be tough.

With the summer transfer window approaching, the Magpies will look to strengthen their squad for next season and push for European football following a disappointing campaign under Eddie Howe.