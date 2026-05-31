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Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Rouven Schroder ‘will hold the announced talks’ with Celtic flop Tomas Cvancara as he seeks to reduce the wage bill.

Celtic snapped up Cvancara from Gladbach on loan in the winter transfer window to boost their attacking options.

He struggled to make much impact though and ended up with just two goals to his name from 13 outings.

Cvancara missed the top six split fixtures in the Scottish Premiership, along with the Scottish Cup semi-final and final, due to a groin strain.

Celtic did include an option to buy in Cvancara’s loan, which runs until the end of June, but there has been little sign of it being triggered.

Gladbach are planning for the striker returning to the club, but he is on the chopping block as they try to reduce their wage bill.

Sporting director Schroder said recently that he would hold talks with Cvancara and, according to German daily the Rheinische Post, he ‘will hold the announced talks’ with the striker.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Cvancara is out of favour at Gladbach and the club are trying to lower their wage bill over the course of the summer, meaning some high earners will need to depart.

With Gladbach desperate to offload Cvancara, it remains to be seen if Celtic saw enough to consider a cut-price deal.

Celtic were criticised over the signing of Cvancara by one journalist, who feels the club’s recruitment team could not produce a single analytic to back it up.

And former winger Scott Allan dubbed Cvancara not a killer in front of goal, unlike Celtic team-mate Kelechi Iheanacho.

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The Bhoys do not yet know who their manager will be for next season and whoever it is will want a big say in transfer business.

Celtic are active in the market though, with the Bhoys now demanding a fee of €4m to sell defender Maik Nawrocki, who they had previously been seeking €2m for.

They are also playing hardball over the sale of winger Luis Palma, who has been on loan at Lech Poznan.