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The situation of Tottenham Hotspur target Alex Meret at Napoli displeases his agent, who admits talks will need to be held to work out what happens next.

Meret arrived at Napoli in July 2018 on a season-long loan from fellow Serie A club Udinese, with the move later being made permanent in July 2019.

In the 2024/25 campaign, the shot-stopper played in 34 of Napoli’s 38 Serie A games, keeping 17 clean sheets as the Azzurri won the title.

Meret though suffered with injury this season, hurting his metatarsal, and when fit again struggled to become the undisputed number 1.

The Italian ended up playing just eleven times in Serie A and once in the Champions League, a situation his agent is unhappy with.

A potential move elsewhere has been floated and Tottenham have been namechecked as a side to ‘keep an eye on’, with the Lilywhites seen as a possible destination.

Spurs are expected to make a signing between the sticks, with question marks over Guglielmo Vicario’s future.

The Italian ‘keeper first surfaced on Spurs’ radar back in 2023, when the north London side were in the market for a successor to Hugo Lloris, but Vicario was ultimately signed.

With interest in Meret continuing to grow, agent Federico Pastorello is now expecting talks with Napoli to see what the future holds.

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Meret’s agent stressed that the goalkeeper has always been committed to Napoli and previously rejected opportunities to leave because he wanted to remain at the club.

“We’ll have to talk”, he admitted to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

“He’s Neapolitan rather than Friulian.

“He’s always wanted to stay there; he even had opportunities that were expiring and he wanted to stay.

“Now we need to figure out who the coach will be and what the plans are.

“You can have a season like this, but it’s a shame to see a goalkeeper like Meret unused.”

It remains to be seen when Tottenham will make an official move to bring Meret to north London, but Roberto De Zerbi will likely know all about his countryman and his qualities.

The arrival of Meret could also depend on what happens with Vicario, whose future at Spurs is becoming increasingly uncertain, with Inter Milan having cooled their interest due to economic reasons.

With Tottenham securing their Premier League status on the final match day, the north London club will head into the upcoming transfer window looking to strengthen their squad to ensure that they never find themselves in the same situation again.

However, the Lilywhites have no European football to tempt the signings after their 17th place finish in the Premier League.