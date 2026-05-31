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West Brom shot-stopper Josh Griffiths is ‘looking like the ideal option’ for Stoke City as they hunt another goalkeeper, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Potters have made bringing in cover for number 1 goalkeeper Viktor Johansson a priority this summer as they seek depth between the sticks.

Johansson made 25 appearances in the Championship over the course of the season before being sidelined by a shoulder injury.

He has been included in Sweden’s World Cup squad, along with fellow Championship goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

Stoke are now looking to bring in a second choice goalkeeper and their eyes have turned to West Brom for a solution.

It is suggested that Griffiths is ‘looking like the ideal option’ for the Potters.

Griffiths, 24, has good first team experience and made 24 appearances in the Championship in the recent campaign.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

He kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win away at Stoke in August and that may have made a big impression on the Potters’ recruitment chiefs.

Griffiths caught the eye early on in his goalkeeper career and was tipped by then Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley to become a top class custodian.

The goalkeeper was also dubbed mature beyond his years as he fully impressed on a loan spell at Fratton Park.

Stoke are swinging into action across a number of positions in the transfer market, with Dundee defender Luke Graham a player they are keen to land.

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Grimsby Town attacker Jaze Kabia is also on their radar on the back of a good season at League Two level.

And the Potters are amongst the admirers of midfielder Abubakr Barry, who is on the books at Austrian side Austria Vienna.

Stoke finished in 17th spot in the Championship, having faded badly after a bright start.

The Potters will aim to make sure they have much more staying power in the approaching campaign and what they do in the transfer market is sure to be key.

Griffiths has another year left on his current contract at the Hawthorns and is a former England Under-21 international.