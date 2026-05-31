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Fenerbahce have a ‘negotiation plan’ to convince West Ham United to let full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka go for a ‘more reasonable’ price.

The Yellow Canaries want to make a splash in the summer transfer window as they bid to dethrone fierce rivals Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig next season.

Sights have been set on West Ham, who are dealing with the consequences of relegation as clubs see which Hammers stars they can pluck from the London Stadium.

With departures expected, West Ham are telling academy starlets to expect more opportunities in the Championship.

Full-back Wan-Bissaka is now drawing interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who believe he would bolster their defence.

According to Turkish outlet Yeni Asir (via Takvim), Wan-Bissaka is estimated as being likely to cost €22m.

However, Fenerbahce have a ‘negotiation plan’ and are hopeful that West Ham will agree to a ‘more reasonable transfer fee’ in order to let the former Manchester United star join.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Wan-Bissaka could well be hugely attracted to the idea of moving to Turkey and fighting for the Super Lig title.

Offloading him would also help West Ham as they bid to bring in cash through player sales this summer to balance the books.

While West Ham are sticking with Nuno as boss, the jury is out on what the shape of his squad will look like when the transfer window closes at the start of September.

The club need to raise over £100m in player sales and that may mean Wan-Bissaka is one of those players who go.

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West Ham do have Kyle Walker-Peters as a replacement and he has experience of playing Championship football with Southampton.

Walker-Peters was part of the Championship side that won promotion straight back to the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign, with Russell Martin at the helm.

The Hammers are hoping to follow Saints and do just that.