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Sunderland hitman Brian Brobbey believes that the fast-paced and physical nature of the Premier League plays to his strengths.

Brobbey arrived at Sunderland in September 2025 from Dutch side Ajax for €20m, signing a five-year contract with the north east side after Fulham failed with an offer.

Regis Le Bris called the Netherlands international a ‘pure striker’ who brings a different profile to the attacking department.

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In the recent Premier League season, the 24-year-old made 31 appearances for the Black Cats, including 22 starts, while scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

Brobbey’s impressive performances in the Premier League were rewarded with a place in the Netherlands squad for this summer’s World Cup.

The 24-year-old striker stressed that the Premier League was difficult, with the players needing to stay fully focused regardless of the opposition due to the league’s pace.

Brobbey feels that the biggest difference between English and Dutch football is the intensity level.

League played in Eerste Divisie Eredivisie Bundesliga Premier League Leagues Brian Brobbey has played in

The Sunderland striker admitted that playing in the Premier League was a dream for him and added that he wanted a new challenge away from his comfort zone.

The Dutchman feels the pace and physicality of English football suits his game and suggested that the quality of opponents in the Premier League has forced him to think more on the pitch.

Speaking to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, he said: “It’s really tough, the Premier League.

“You have to be on your toes every game.

“Even against Burnley away, Wolves away, you really can never slack off. Everything moves fast.

“I think that’s the biggest change compared to the Netherlands. Intensity.

“This is a dream for me, to prove myself in the biggest league in the world.

“I wanted a new challenge anyway, to step out of my comfort zone, something new.

“English football suits me well; it’s very much about speed and power here.

“But everyone is strong, so you really have to start thinking. And I feel I’ve developed really well off the pitch as well.”

Having secured European football in their first season back in the Premier League, Sunderland are expected to be active in the summer transfer market as they look to build on their success.

The Black Cats and Marseille are locked in a battle for Yacine Titraoui, with the midfielder currently favouring a move to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are also interested in experienced midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, who ‘no longer represents the future’ at Marseille.