Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Aston Villa remain keen on Matias Soule but ‘no concrete moves’ have been made yet to bring the Roma star to Villa Park.

The Villans enjoyed a successful season under Unai Emery, winning the Europa League and securing Champions League football.

Following a brilliant season, Emery himself has garnered interest from a host of clubs, and former United States international Charlie Davies has advised Liverpool to go after him following Arne Slot’s departure.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

At the moment, Emery will turn his attention to building a strong squad for next season and Aston Villa have shown interest in Roma star Soule.

Earlier this month, it was believed that Soule ‘could stay’ put at Roma, but the 23-year-old has once again emerged on the radar of clubs across Europe.

Aston Villa remain keen on bringing Soule to the Premier League, however ‘no concrete moves’ have yet been made to do so, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via LaRoma24).

Roma have slapped a minimum transfer fee of €40m on Soule’s head, and along with Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund remain interested in him.

Club Years Juventus 2021-2024 Frosinone (loan) 2023-2024 Roma 2024- Matias Soule’s career history

Soule arrived at Roma from Juventus in the summer of 2024 and signed a five-year deal, which would keep him at the club until 2029.

The 23-year-old made eleven goal contributions in 33 matches in Serie A this season, helping Roma return to the Champions League after a seven-year wait.

He has had regular interest from the Premier League in recent years, with Leicester City keen to sign him before he joined Roma.

Villa have been linked with a host of wingers, including Real Betis’ Ez Abde.

Besides that, Aston Villa have also shown interest in Inter Milan star Luis Henrique, who could leave the San Siro in the upcoming summer window.

It remains to be seen whether Soule will make the switch from Serie A to the Premier League with Aston Villa or choose to stay put at Roma next season.