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Celtic midfielder Arne Engels ‘wants to take the next step’ in his career and has switched his agents as he eyes a move.

The Scottish champions splashed the cash to sign Engels from German side Augsburg, giving a big vote of confidence in his potential.

With just two matches remaining to make it to 100 appearances for Celtic, Engels has managed 38 goal contributions.

Engels’ progress has ensured that in transfer windows he has regularly been the subject of speculation.

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Celtic rejected multiple bids from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window, feeling that they undervalued the Belgian.

Even Bundesliga club RB Leipzig kept a keen eye on Engels as a potential option, though did not make a move.

Now, though, Engels could finally be on the move with interest starting to arrive and the Belgian preparing to take the next step in his career after Celtic.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Belgian has recently joined the DWMA football agency, which handles players such as Chelsea star Wesley Fofana and Burnley defender Maxime Eseteve.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Serie A giants AC Milan are among multiple Serie A and Premier League clubs keenly monitoring the situation regarding Engels.

It is claimed that Engels now ‘wants to take the next step in his career’ and is keen on a move away from Celtic.

It now remains to be seen where Engels’ future lies beyond the summer, but any interested sides will need to make an offer to Celtic that is seen as acceptable.

Engels missed out on getting a spot in the Belgium World Cup squad and may feel a move to a bigger league can help on that front.

He missed a number of Celtic’s games in the recently ended season with a thigh injury but played a key role in helping the Bhoys win the title, scoring in the 3-1 victory over Hearts in the final game of the season.