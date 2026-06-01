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Venezia are ‘awaiting the approval’ of out-of-favour West Ham United star Niclas Fullkrug as they seek to take him to Italy.

Fullkrug arrived at the London Stadium from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024 and put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

The 33-year-old has failed to impress at West Ham, having managed to only feature in 29 games and contribute to five goal involvements during his time at the club.

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This term, the German international suffered a torn muscle bundle injury, while also failing to score in the first half of the season and was sent out on loan to AC Milan in the second half of the campaign.

Fullkrug scored one goal in 20 appearances in Serie A and AC Milan will not trigger the option to buy clause which was included in the deal.

Despite failing to make a big impression at AC Milan, he does have suitors in Italy in the shape of newly promoted Venezia.

Venezia won Serie B last season and Fullkrug is considered a ‘highly sought-after’ target for the Italian outfit.

Potential destination Venezia Schalke Werder Bremen MLS Potential moves for Niclas Fullkrug

The Italian side have been working hard on a deal and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, they are ‘awaiting the approval’ of the German striker.

West Ham have been relegated to the Championship and have been actively looking to get Fullkrug off the wage bill.

A move back to the Bundesliga might not be off the table for Fullkrug, as back in April, it was suggested he could move to Schalke if they won promotion, and the Royal Blues have won promotion to the Bundesliga.

Werder Bremen have also been floated as another option for the striker.

Besides that, Fullkrug could also move to the MLS this summer, and the Hammers look determined to offload the out-of-favour striker in the upcoming transfer window.

West Ham will want to add reinforcements to their squad in the summer, but need to raise cash through player sales.

It remains to be seen whether Fullkrug will return to Serie A, move to the MLS, return to the Bundesliga, or choose to settle for a different league.