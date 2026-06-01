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Everton have received a real boost in their interest in Zuriko Davitashvili as Saint-Etienne will not stand in his way when it comes to a summer exit.

Davitashvili progressed through the youth setup at Dinamo Tbilisi before securing a move to Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2024 as the French side looked to secure a return to Ligue 1.

The Georgian winger was one of Saint-Etienne’s standout performers in Ligue 2, finding the back of the net 16 times and adding five assists in 33 appearances, though the club have remained in Ligue 2 for the upcoming season following their 4-1 aggregate defeat to Nice in the relegation playoffs.

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Everton tried to snap up Davitashvili in the January transfer window, but with a promotion bid under way, Saint-Etienne were not willing to play ball.

Now with the official opening of the summer transfer window approaching, Everton are again among the clubs to have shown interest in the 25-year-old.

With Saint-Etienne’s relegation, the vultures are circling, with Hoffenheim, Monaco, Lille, Olympiacos, Besiktas and Benfica are also keen.

This time though, according to French outlet Foot sur 7, along with team-mate Lucas Stassin, Saint-Etienne’s chiefs ‘do not intend to keep them against their will’.

The Georgian winger’s contract with the French club runs until June 2028.

Interested club Hoffenheim Benfica Lille Besiktas Everton Olympiacos Monaco Clubs keen on Zuriko Davitashvili

The Toffees are keen to reinforce the left flank, with Jack Grealish’s future at the Merseyside club remaining uncertain following the end of his loan spell.

Everton did sign another winger in Tyrique George in the January transfer window, but he struggled to make much impact during his loan spell at the Hill Dickinson.

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, the Toffees are looking to build on a respectable campaign under David Moyes by strengthening their squad.

Davitashvili could be an exciting addition and very much an unknown for Premier League defenders, while Saint-Etienne’s changed stance indicates a deal is possible.

Elsewhere, Everton are interested in signing Portuguese defender Diogo Leite, though they are facing heavy competition with a Saudi Arabian side ‘entering the race strongly’.

The Toffees could also miss out on their long pursued target Jordan James, with Spanish side Villarreal ‘making the first move’ to sign the midfielder.