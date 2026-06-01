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Tottenham Hotspur have been given a pessimistic message over keeping hold of midfielder Joao Palhinha into next season.

The Portuguese midfielder repeatedly came to Spurs’ rescue throughout the season, proving decisive on numerous occasions as the relegation battle heated up.

When the Lilywhites secured their Premier League status on the final day with victory over Everton, it was Palhinha who provided the breakthrough moment by finding the back of the net.

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That strike took him to seven goals for the campaign, leaving him as the club’s joint-second highest goalscorer of the season and underlining the impact he made from midfield.

Tottenham are keen to turn Palhinha’s loan stay into a permanent arrangement, a scenario Bayern Munich would also welcome.

The midfielder’s option-to-buy clause stands at £25m, although Spurs are attempting to negotiate a reduced fee with the German champions.

Recently, Sporting Lisbon have entered the picture and have been attempting to use the ‘heart factor’ in an effort to persuade Palhinha to return to his former club.

Interested club League Besiktas Super Lig Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Interested in Joao Palhinha

Now Portuguese journalist Hugo Forte insists that Palhinha has no desire to extend his stay in London, a stance that could significantly influence the direction of his summer.

Forte said on Portuguese sports daily A Bola: “Joao Palhinha doesn’t want to stay in London.”

The claim will come as a concern for Roberto De Zerbi’s side given the importance the Portuguese midfielder carried throughout an otherwise difficult campaign.

Spurs are already exploring alternative options in the market, with Aleksandar Stankovic among the names under consideration as Inter Milan prepare to activate their buy-back clause before potentially placing him back on the market.

The north London outfit are also monitoring Christ Oulai after Trabzonspor established an asking price for him.

Meanwhile, Besiktas boss Sergen Yalcin was delivered a ‘positive report’ on Palhinha as the Turkish side assessed a possible move.

Sporting Lisbon though appear to be firmly in pole position to land Palhinha, who is suggested to be ready to take a pay cut to head home.

Whether Tottenham ultimately succeed in retaining Palhinha remains to be seen, but the current indications appear to be pointing towards a return to Portugal this summer.