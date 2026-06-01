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Aston Villa have informed defender Andres Garcia that he can leave the club on loan this summer, though may well want to include a purchase option in any exit.

Garcia has struggled to command game time at Villa Park and his situation has been noted in his homeland, where Valencia are keen

There has been uncertainty about on what terms Aston Villa would allow the right-back to leave and even if the door would be opened at all.

Now though it appears the Europa League winners are ready to sign off on Garcia’s departure.

According to Spanish programme Tribuna Deportiva, Aston Villa have ‘informed the player that he can leave on loan’ this summer.

Aston Villa understand that Garcia wants more playing time and have ‘opened the door’ for him to go and find it elsewhere.

However, Aston Villa ‘have not ruled out including a purchase option’, which would be expected to be substantial.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Aston Villa splashed €7m to sign Garcia and would not be likely to want to make a loss.

The news is encouraging for Valencia, who continue to be keen on snapping him up, with Garcia also in favour of Los Che as a destination.

Valencia though do not have things all their own way.

There is interest from another Spanish side in the shape of Elche, while clubs from Italy’s Serie A have asked about his situation.

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With Aston Villa now ready to play ball on letting Garcia depart Villa Park, talks could happen and a deal be struck.

Garcia came though the youth ranks at Spanish side Levante, where Aston Villa spotted his qualities, but he has failed to make an impact in England.

There was interest in doing a deal with Aston Villa from Sevilla last summer, but no move happened for Garcia.

Even last summer, Garcia was unsure what to do, but now he appears to be fully in favour of leaving Villa Park.