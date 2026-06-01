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Celtic chiefs will speak to Robbie Keane tonight as they consider whether he might be the right fit to become their new boss, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Bhoys finished the season with Martin O’Neill in the dugout and he delivered the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup.

O’Neill has not ruled out taking the job on a permanent basis, however he does feel Celtic might look for a younger man.

Keane has impressed in his managerial stints so far, taking charge of teams in Israel and Hungary.

Managing Celtic would be a huge step up for the 45-year-old, but Celtic are keen to speak to him and run the rule over his plans.

There will be a meeting between Celtic chiefs and Keane ‘on Monday night’ and the Irishman could make a big impression on the Bhoys decision-makers.

Despite Celtic not having confirmed a new manager in the job, they are continuing to carry out work in the transfer market ahead of the window officially opening later this month.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Following Maik Nawrocki’s impressive loan spell at German side Hannover, Celtic have decided to double the asking price for the Pole to €4m.

Even with no manager a decision not to proceed to trigger the option to buy in Marcelo Saracchi’s loan looks to have been made.

Efforts on incoming transfers are also continuing, with Celtic considered to be best positioned to sign Brondby midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic.

Any new boss will surely want to make sure he is having a big say over which players are arriving at Celtic Park and those who are leaving.

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Following O’Neill’s heroics in charge, the new man will take over reigning Scottish champions and a team involved in the Champions League.

Keane had a hugely successful playing career, while he won close to 150 caps at international level for the Republic of Ireland.