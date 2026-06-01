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Juventus could put Jonathan David on the transfer market in an effort to raise a significant portion of the funds required to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Canadian was linked with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur before ultimately joining the Bianconeri from Lille last summer, where he had established himself as the club’s third-highest goalscorer of all time.

However, his debut campaign in Turin proved to be a difficult one as he struggled to replicate the numbers that saw him gain real attention in France.

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The 26-year-old managed just eight goals in 46 appearances across all competitions, representing the lowest goalscoring return of his career in a single season.

His struggles mirrored those of Juventus themselves, with the Turin giants enduring a disappointing campaign that saw them miss out on Champions League football after finishing sixth in Serie A.

The Bianconeri are already assessing their attacking options ahead of next season given David’s underwhelming campaign, while Dusan Vlahovic is also approaching the end of his contract, which expires on 30th June.

Another number nine who has endured a difficult period is Lois Openda, who could also be heading towards the exit door after Juventus’ CEO recently admitted that signing the Belgian was a mistake, with Leeds United and Coventry City both credited with an interest in the forward.

League played in French National 2 French National Ligue 1 Ligue 2 Bundesliga Premier League League Jean-Philippe Mateta has played in

The Old Lady were keen on Mateta during the winter transfer window and there have already been indications that they could revive their pursuit of the striker this summer.

Now, according to Italian outlet QS (via TuttoJuve), Juventus could put David on the market and use the proceeds to raise a substantial portion of the fee required to land Mateta.

The Frenchman carries a price tag of €30m, and the Turin outfit could generate a sizeable chunk of that figure through the sale of the Canadian.

Crystal Palace themselves are admirers of David and should they choose to pursue him, the situation could potentially prove beneficial for both clubs in the form of a swap arrangement.

Alongside the Eagles, Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on David and have been suggested that they ‘could even make an offer’ for his services.

David was also on the radar of Nottingham Forest and West Ham United during the January transfer window, and there have been suggestions that both clubs could revisit their interest this summer.

The Canadian has earned a place in his country’s World Cup squad and a strong showing on football’s biggest stage would only increase the number of potential suitors available to Juventus.