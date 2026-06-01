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Newcastle United target Oumar Solet will be sacrificed by Udinese this summer and the Italians would even be prepared to initially loan him out.

Eddie Howe will be keen to quickly turn the page on a poor season which saw questions raised about his position as manager for the first time.

The club are backing Howe, but the margin for error in this summer’s transfer window is small for the Magpies if that backing is to stay rock solid.

Already Anthony Gordon has been sold to Barcelona to bring in extra cash, while there is also interest in Sandro Tonali.

Strengthening at the back is on the agenda for Newcastle and they have been ‘monitoring’ Solet ahead of a possible swoop to take him to St James’ Park.

Solet admitted in late May that interest from big clubs flatters him and he is likely to be on the move.

Udinese have decided that Solet ‘will be the player they will sacrifice this summer’, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via FcInterNews).

Solet rejected a recent offer to renew his contract and Udinese now want to cash in.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

It is suggested that Udinese are prepared to even let him go on loan, if it contains an obligation to buy, and are looking for €25m.

There is also interest from Inter Milan, but they could yet go for Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic instead.

Solet has been on the radar of Premier League sides several times in his career, with Manchester United showing interest in him in the summer of 2024.

Now relegated West Ham were also keen on Solet, but he eventually ended up moving to Italy when he left Red Bull Salzburg.

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Solet started his career on the books at French side Laval, but rose to prominence in Austrian football with Red Bull Salzburg.

At the age of 26 he could well fit the bill in terms of age profile for Newcastle, offering experience, but also keeping some resale value in the coming years.

The Magpies may need to move quickly however given interest from Inter Milan.