Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland remain a possible destination for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi and the Black Cats ‘are interested’ in landing the Colombian, who ‘is ready to leave’.

Regis Le Bris pushed to bring in Lucumi last summer and he was Sunderland’s top defensive target.

Bologna though stood firm and despite the defender being open to the move, he stayed put at the Rossoblu.

With Lucumi not having signed a new contract at Bologna however, he is in line to be sold by the Serie A club this summer.

Bologna are actively looking for replacements for the Colombian with Sunderland a potential destination as they ‘are interested’, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

Sunderland though will have to wait to do the deal if they can reach an agreement on a fee with Bologna.

While Lucumi ‘is ready to leave’, he is targeting any move taking place after the World Cup, which is his main focus at the moment.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

The 27-year-old centre-back has been included in the Colombia squad for the tournament in North America.

Colombia have been placed into Group K at the World Cup along with Portugal, DR Congo and Uzbekistan.

Sunderland will be keeping a keen eye on how Lucumi does during the tournament, but will be aware that if he performs well then other clubs could yet join the hunt for his signature.

The Black Cats are already starting to make moves in the transfer market, with experienced midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia a player they have very recently shown interest in.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Sunderland are also admirers of promising Boca Juniors midfielder Milton Delgado, who is wanted by a host of Premier League sides.

Turkish giants Trabzonspor have just seen an offer for Delgado turned down, despite Boca Juniors being willing to sell him this summer.

The Argentine giants will only let the midfielder go for a fee they feel reflects his value.