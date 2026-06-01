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Roma defender Evan Ndicka, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, has ‘three important teams abroad’ chasing his signature this summer.

Ndicka joined Roma in June 2023, arriving from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer, signing a five-year contract with the Italian side.

He did have interest from Arsenal in the 2022/23 campaign, but joined Roma.

The Ivorian defender had a slow start with the Giallorossi under Jose Mourinho, failing to make an appearance in Roma’s first three games of his debut season.

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After making his debut for the Italian club in September 2023, the centre-back soon became a key figure in Roma’s defence line.

In the recent Serie A season, the 26-year-old made 31 appearances for the Giallorossi, while scoring three goals.

Ndicka’s impressive performances mean that as the transfer window approaches he is again being looked at by sides.

Tottenham have been linked with holding an interest in Ndicka and are expected to sign centre-backs this summer.

And, according to Italian journalist Damiano Er Faina, ‘three important teams abroad’ are chasing Ndicka, along with one top Serie A club.

Club Years Auxerre 2017-2018 Eintracht Frankfurt 2018-2023 Roma 2023- Evan N’Dicka’s career history

It is unclear which teams are trying to snap Ndicka up from Roma, but given Tottenham have been linked with the player they could be amongst them.

Tottenham are showing interest in young Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Sergi Rodriguez, while Marcos Senesi is tipped to arrive from Bournemouth.

With Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin linked with leaving Tottenham, there is expected to be the need for at least two centre-backs.

There also remain question marks over whether Micky van de Ven will stay, which could open up another centre-back slot in N17.

Defence is clearly the priority area Roberto De Zerbi is looking to address this summer, with left-back Andrew Robertson also expected to arrive, as he aims to make sure he tightens up at the back next term.

Further up the pitch, Spurs have begun to pull financial levers to convince Napoli midfielder Antonio Vergara to join the north London club.