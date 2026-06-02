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Arne Slot’s departure from Liverpool has cast doubt over the club’s interest in Denzel Dumfries amid uncertainty over the Reds’ future transfer plans.

Following an underwhelming campaign, the Reds recently parted ways with the Dutch boss, bringing an abrupt end to his spell at Anfield.

Richard Keys insisted he had predicted Slot would not begin next season as Liverpool boss and subsequently pointed to it as one of the ‘2 big ones’ he got right.

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Former United States international Charlie Davies has meanwhile urged the Reds to explore the possibility of tempting Unai Emery as a replacement in the dugout.

However, the Merseyside outfit are already advanced in talks with Andoni Iraola, who left Bournemouth at the end of the season and is expected to become the next man in charge at Anfield.

Meanwhile, a Dutch journalist argued that Ajax ‘absolutely have to make an attempt’ to appoint Slot as they look to fill their vacant managerial position.

Slot’s departure has also left a number of transfer pursuits in limbo, with Dumfries among the players who featured prominently in Liverpool’s recruitment plans.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

There had even been suggestions that the Reds were ‘considering paying’ the Dutchman’s release clause in order to accelerate a deal.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Slot’s exit has now cast doubt over Liverpool’s interest in Dumfries and whether the pursuit will remain active under a new manager.

The right-back could still be on the move this summer, though, with Real Madrid having been ‘informed’ of his situation and maintaining contact with his camp.

The 30-year-old has been part of the Inter Milan squad since 2021 and has previously been linked with Aston Villa as well.

The Merseyside outfit were also tracking another Serie A star in Andrea Cambiaso, but the managerial uncertainty at Anfield could also place that interest in question.

The Reds reassess their transfer priorities, the Serie A champions may still have an opportunity to do business with Liverpool this summer as the Nerazzurri remain keen on Curtis Jones.