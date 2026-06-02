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Valencia CEO Ron Gourlay ‘has travelled’ to England with advancing a move for Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani on his agenda.

Ramazani arrived at Leeds in August 2024 from Spanish side Almeria for €11.7m, signing a four-year contract with the Elland Road side.

The Belgian winger made an explosive start with the Whites, while registering three goals and an assist in his first eight games before suffering a serious ankle ligament injury which sidelined him for several months.

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The 25-year-old soon fell out of favour under Daniel Farke and was sent on a season-long loan to Valencia in August 2025 in search of regular playing time.

The winger had a slow start for the Spanish side but became a key figure for the Mestalla outfit in the second half of the season and was dubbed ‘spectacular’ by his team-mate.

In the recent La Liga season, Ramazani made 27 appearances for Valencia, while scoring six goals and providing one assist.

With his loan spell at the Mestalla outfit officially over, fresh developments are emerging regarding his possible destination ahead of next season.

Star Valencia fan rating Stole Dimitrievski 7.6 Guido Rodriguez 7.1 Javi Guerra 6.8 Largie Ramazani 6.3 Luis Rioja 6.3 Umar Sadiq 6.2 Eray Comert 6 Hugo Duro 6 Top ranked Valencia stars

According to Spanish programme Tribuna Deportiva, CEO of Valencia Gourlay has travelled to England ‘to try to advance’ a deal to keep Ramazani at the club next season.

The Belgian winger ranked fourth in a Valencia fans’ poll, suggesting the supporters want to see Ramazani back at the Mestella next season.

However, the 25-year-old’s spell at Valencia did not end in the best way amid concerns over his temperament – but it seems Los Che do still want him back.

Despite slipping down the pecking order last summer, the Whites were not prepared to include an option to buy in the loan deal with Valencia, suggesting the Yorkshire club might still see potential in the Belgian.

It remains to be seen where Ramazani will play next season amid Valencia’s interest.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Leeds have hit the ground running in the market as they look to strengthen their side and push for European football next season.

Leeds are interested in signing American midfielder Tanner Tessmann, with Lyon demanding between €20m and €25m for his signature.

The Yorkshire club’s hopes of signing Ermedin Demirovic have been dented as the forward has insisted that he would have to go some way to find a better club than Stuttgart.