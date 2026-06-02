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Everton have ‘entered the race’ for Wolfsburg attacker Mohamed Amoura and made for a bleak picture for the Algerian’s other suitors Rennes.

The Algerian forward endured the disappointment of relegation this season after Wolfsburg dropped out of the Bundesliga for the first time in the club’s history.

Despite the Wolves’ struggles, Amoura still managed to make a notable contribution, with 12 goal involvements across 30 Bundesliga appearances, catching the eye ahead of the summer transfer window.

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The 26-year-old attracted interest from Leeds United during the winter transfer window, but they were unable to advance their pursuit before the market closed.

Wolfsburg’s relegation has only increased attention surrounding the striker and French side Rennes have been looking to take advantage of the situation.

However, those hopes have now suffered a real blow with the arrival of Everton on the scene.

According to French outlet Foot Sur 7, Everton have now ‘entered the race’ for Amoura, bringing into play ‘financial resources’ that Rennes cannot match.

It is suggested that, unless there is a late turnaround, Amoura will ‘prioritising the financial might’ of the Premier League in the shape of the Toffees.

Even though Rennes can offer Europa League football as an advantage over the Toffees, Everton can gain the upper hand financially, which could prove decisive as things stand.

League played in Country Ligue 1 Algeria Swiss Super League Switzerland Belgian Pro League Belgium Bundesliga Germany Leagues Mohamed Amoura has played in

The Merseyside outfit are pushing strongly for the Algerian and, while he currently part of his national team’s World Cup squad, they may be keen to conclude a deal before further exposure increases both his value and the level of interest around him.

Everton already possess two centre-forward options in Beto and Thierno Barry, and should Amoura arrive at Goodison Park, questions would inevitably arise regarding the future of one of the pair.

Juventus explored the possibility of signing Beto during the January transfer window, though the Toffees decided against sanctioning his departure.

Should Wolfsburg cash in on Amoura, they could look towards Marvin Ducksch, who ‘wants to leave’ Birmingham City this summer.

David Moyes’ side are also pursuing further attacking reinforcements and recently received encouragement in their pursuit of Zuriko Davitashvili.

Davitashvili is a player Everton chased in the winter transfer window, but now Saint-Etienne are willing to play ball.

While Rennes risk missing out on Amoura due to Everton’s involvement, the Toffees could yet do them a favour through the purchase of Jordan James, whom the French outfit are prepared to sell.