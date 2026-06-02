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The race for Liverpool target Kennet Eichhorn is entering its final phase, but Bayern Munich have spoken to the player, which ‘could be an advantage’ for the Bavarians.

Liverpool are preparing for the new season after finishing 25 points behind Premier League winners Arsenal in the recently concluded previous campaign.

They have made a bold decision to sack Arne Slot and are looking to appoint departing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as the Dutchman’s successor.

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Liverpool are working in the transfer market to bring in the right players to strengthen the squad for a better upcoming season, with an eye on also bringing in top young talents to develop.

The Reds are alive to prospects across Europe and the development and potential of Hertha Berlin’s Eichhorn is not something which has passed them by.

The Anfield outfit have already spoken to the youngster’s entourage, but he is a prominent target for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

And last week, it was suggested that, to trigger the 16-year-old’s release clause, interested clubs must put their foot on the accelerator.

Star Wataru Endo Ibrahima Konate Florian Wirtz Dominik Szoboszlai Alexander Isak Hugo Ekitike Jeremie Frimpong Ryan Gravenberch Players with German football experience in Liverpool squad

The Germany Under-17 international has already played 19 senior games for Hertha Berlin in the German second division and could be set for an exit following Die Alte Dame’s failure to secure promotion.

According to German outlet FCB Inside, the race for Eichhorn is entering the final and decisive phase now.

However, Bayern Munich ‘could have an advantage’ for the 16-year-old, as they have already spoken to the highly rated defensive midfielder.

Even if Liverpool are able to sign Eichhorn, they will not be able to register the teenager until he turns 18; he turns 18 on 27th July next year.

He would be loaned out to another club ready for his move to Anfield.

The young German joined Hertha Berlin’s academy when he was only eight years old and is now impressing with his composure and quality on the ball, operating as a deep-lying playmaker.

Whether the Reds will be able to make headway in the race for Eichhorn ahead of Vincent Kompany’s side remains to be seen.