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Hacken sporting director Erik Friberg has conceded that the future of Rangers target Silas Andersen remains up in the air, refusing to offer any assurances that he will still be at the club beyond the summer.

The young midfielder has been on Rangers’ radar since the winter window, with the Ibrox side even making enquiries for his signature in the last transfer window.

Over the past couple of months, he has also been linked with Trabzonspor, who are understood to have received positive reports from their scouts, as well as Koln, who have been eyeing him as a potential replacement for Eric Martel.

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This season with the Swedish side, he has scored three times in nine appearances, already surpassing his goal tally from last season with Hacken.

Friberg has indicated that Hacken are set to sanction at least one departure this window, while refusing to provide any guarantees over Andersen’s future.

Speaking about the situation, he made clear that an exit remains on the table, but insisted nothing has been settled, with matters still fluid as the club weigh up their next steps.

The 40-year-old said on the Swedish programme Bollklubben via Fotbollskanalen: “We’re going to sell someone.

Club Years FC Utrecht 2023-2025 BK Hacken 2025- Silas Andersen’s career history

“This we will do.

“I can’t promise that Silas will stay

“Nothing is clear yet, we’ll see where it goes.”

Danny Rohl ended his first campaign at Ibrox empty-handed after a late-season collapse in the post-split fixtures saw the Gers slip to third, as Celtic once again seized the crown.

The following season, as tipped by a former top-flight figure, is expected to be where the German manager truly stamps his authority, armed with a full summer window to reshape his squad.

The Danish midfielder had attracted interest from Nottingham Forest and FC Copenhagen last summer, but a move never materialised.

This time, however, a departure looks increasingly plausible, particularly with Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon also keen.

With the finer details still to be ironed out, Rangers remain in the frame for a potential move that would further strengthen Rohl’s midfield options.