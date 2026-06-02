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Leeds United have recently ‘gathered information’ about Tromso defender Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh, with 1.FC Koln said to be ready to up their bid.

Kinteh, 19, was picked up by Tromso last year, after a trial period from the Norwegian club’s partner academy Mawade Wade in Senegal.

After a few appearances for the reserve team, Kinteh was quickly integrated into the first team set-up, going on to make his debut against Hamna in the Norwegian Cup.

Tromso turned down an offer of €5m for Kinteh last year, which came after only three appearances in the Eliteserien.

Kinteh made rapid strides in his development, winning the young player of the month for May, before debuting for Gambia in October.

The young centre-back has gone on to make nine further appearances in the Eliteserien this season, with interest in him remaining strong.

Leeds are now the latest side to be linked with Kinteh, and according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the Whites have been ‘gathering information’ recently on the Gambian defender.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Further, German side Koln ‘continue pushing strongly’ for Kinteh and ‘are ready to raise their offer to €6m’ after a prior bid of €5m was rejected.

Leeds might need to act quickly if they are to usurp Koln and the Premier League side might well be capable of outmuscling the Bundesliga side financially.

With Daniel Farke now preferring three centre-backs in his side, he will need sufficient depth in the position to kick on next term.

American midfielder Tanner Tessmann is another target for Leeds, with Lyon said to be willing to cash in for between €20m and €25m.

It remains to be seen if Kinteh is viewed as being ready for the first team, or if he is viewed as a longer-term project as with Leonard Ngenge, as Farke prepares to consolidate Leeds’ standing as a Premier League outfit in the upcoming campaign.

Kinteh might not be the only Tromso player heading to England, with Rangers target Jens Hjerto-Dahl also said to be of interest to Burnley.