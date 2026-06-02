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Commentator Adam Pope believes that Leeds United signing experienced striker Callum Wilson on a free transfer would still be a risk for the Whites.

Daniel Farke’s side have just signed off on a superb season back in the Premier League, while also reaching the last four of the FA Cup.

A significant reason for their success was their attacking department led by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was well supported by Noah Okafor and Lukas Nmecha.

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Both Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha arrived as free transfers last summer, in part due to significant spells being injury prone.

As the Yorkshire club gear up for their second season back in the Premier League, strengthening the attack will likely be among Farke’s priorities in the transfer market.

Who Leeds might turn to as they look to allocate money for other areas of the squad remains to be seen, but Wilson will be available on a free transfer.

He is a proven goalscorer at Premier League level and could potentially offer a good option off the bench for Farke.

Striker Former club Lukas Nmecha Wolfsburg Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton Joel Piroe Swansea City Leeds United’s striker options

Pope suggested that Wilson is a good example of the type of signing Leeds have been considering, though he does feel concerns over the striker’s injury record make such a move a risk.

He believes the Whites may still need another striker, but is unsure whether the 34-year-old could effectively be a third striker option for Farke.

Despite the concerns, the commentator stressed that Wilson’s experience and proven goalscoring ability remain major positive.

Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (22:14): “I think the Callum Wilson one is particularly a good example because I think a year ago it was very much being talked about as a possibility.

“Is he the sort of guy that should be going for and we thought, injury record, not good.

“But does he fit that slot in between Nmecha and DCL, which I think everybody says ‘look Leeds probably do need another striker’. Does he do that?

“I think it’s still a bit risky.

“But he knows what the net is, doesn’t he.”

Leeds have wasted little time in turning their attention to recruitment as they look to add further quality to their ranks for next season.

The Whites are keen on American midfielder Tanner Tessmann with Lyon having set an asking price of €20m and €25m for a move this summer.

It remains to be seen what future holds for Largie Ramazani who ‘is certain’ he will rejoin Leeds following his spell at Spanish side Valencia.

Ramazani though ranked fourth in a Valencia fans poll and Los Che may still try to bring him back.